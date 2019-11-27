  1. Home
European Aviation Symposium

Where is the aviation industry heading for in 2020?

by Paul Needham
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
The second European Aviation Symposium will take place on January 28 - 29, 2020.
Offenblende
The second European Aviation Symposium will take place on January 28 - 29, 2020.

The EU's aviation strategy, the consequences of climate change, the impact of NDC and OTAs on airline sales, the shake-up among leisure airlines – all these topics and many more will be discussed by top managers at the European Aviation Symposium (EAS) in Munich on January 28 – 29, 2020.

Are flights too cheap? Are airlines still in charge of their sales in the era of powerful OTAs and Google? What is the new European Commission planning in terms of aviation policy? How are leisure airlines and low-cost carriers re-positioning themselves?

Those are some of the questions that will be debated at the second European Aviation Symposium (EAS), which is being organised by fvw, aviation consultancy Prologis and the Travel Industry Club and will take place at Munich Airport on January 28 and 29.

Many high-level experts will speak on and debate this wide range of topics in four themed sessions, covering aviation policy, sales, new mobility, and tourism flights. The EAS is designed as an open event where participants can exchange views and debate the pros and contras of the different topics.

Among the top speakers are Filip Cornelis (EU Commission, Director of Aviation), Jost Lammers (future CEO of Munich Airport), Kenny Jacobs (CMO Ryanair), Jaan Albrecht (CEO Saudi Arabian Airlines), Yuri Miroshnikov (CEO Ukrainian Airlines), Arnaud Feist (CEO Brussels Airport), Heike Birlenbach (SVP Sales Lufthansa), Michael Kerkloh (CEO Munich Airport), Oliver Wagner (CCO Eurowings), Marco Ciomperlik (CCO TUI Aviation), Toni Jukic (Hyperloop), Yildiray Karaer (CEO Corendon), Ulla Siebke (Country Manager Vueling) and Peter Glade (CCO Sun Express).

Following the successful initial EAS in January 2019, the second event will again attract a large number of aviation executives, senior travel industry managers and other decision-makers in the European aviation sector.  

The latest programme, details of ticket prices and further information about the event is available here.

