The European aviation industry needs to move much faster towards CO2-neutral fuel to enable ‘green flying’, press for faster decision-making and avoid a ‘no growth’ scenario, the outgoing head of Munich Airport, Michael Kerkloh, told fvw in an interview.

One of Europe’s most experienced aviation managers, Kerkloh, who retires this month after 17 years running Germany’s second-largest airport and more than 30 years in the industry, will be one of the speakers at the European Aviation Symposium at Munich Airport at the end of January. Interviewed ahead of the event, the 66-year-old spoke out about several challenges facing the aviation industry in Germany and in Europe as a whole.

Airline consolidation, for example, is a clear challenge for both large and small airports, he pointed out. “Given that the big airline groups in Europe are on a consolidation course at present, it looks like there are few growth impulses in sight at the moment,” he said.

This could hit smaller airports dependent on one core airline particularly hard, Kerkloh warned. “Discussions about their financing could get tougher,” he said. However, it was unlikely they would be forced to close due to their role as a regional employer and economic factor, he emphasised.

Kerkloh rejected the concept of so-called ‘flight shame’, which encourages people not to fly due to the aviation industry’s environmental impact, and declared: “We should be more ashamed when we get into a car, which all of us use more much often.”

But he made clear: “The aviation industry has understood as part of the climate debate that it has to do something… We have known for a long time how to produce CO2-neutral jet fuel. The production facilities have to come quickly now so that we can learn, the fuel will become cheaper and green flying will become a reality.”

But less flying in Europe, with the accompanying effects on growth, would not solve the overall problem since other countries in other parts of the world would still increase flights, he claimed. “After all, flying is still part of economic aid for many regions. Many people can only afford to fly because they now earn sufficient money… So the question is: how can growth be managed in a ‘green’ manner?”

Kerkloh praised Easyjet’s plan to compensate completely the CO2 footprint of all its flights as “a step in the right direction” but was pessimistic about the prospects for Deutsche Bahn’s high-speed train services to offer an effective alternative to domestic flights within Germany.

He also criticised excessive environmental protection regulations and public consultation as well as slow decision-making that held up large infrastructure projects in Germany. “If every toad can prevent or dramatically delay a major project, then soon nothing is going to work here in Germany,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Munich Airport has good prospects for the future despite a slot shortage as passenger volumes head towards 48 million and Lufthansa stations two more A380s at the airport next year, the outgoing CEO said. “We want to bring Terminal 1 up to five-star standard and expand it by 2023.”

