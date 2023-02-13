  1. Home
  2. International
EU emissions regulations

Higher air fares are inevitable

von Cüneyt Yilmaz und Holger Jacobs
Montag, 13. Februar 2023
Airlines must prepare themselves for stricter environmental regulations within the European Union.
Pixabay
Airlines must prepare themselves for stricter environmental regulations within the European Union.

According to the plan of the European Union, there will be no more free CO2 certificates in the future. Airlines will have to raise their fares noticeably. A decline in transfer passengers is expected at European hubs.

The era of super-cheap flights is finally over. Air travellers will have to expect higher fares due to stricter EU regulations to combat climate change.Airlines are to be obliged to buy enough certificates to cover the pollution they cause under the emissions trading scheme.
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
DUS_Kerosintanks Imago/Rupert Oberhäuser
Lufthansa Group

Green Fares for all – just not at the no-frills airline
München, Airport Munich Airport FMG/Alex Tino Friedel
Sustainability and innovation

Munich Airport and Lufthansa expand cooperation
Julia Simpson WTTC WTTC
Global travel report

WTTC and Trip.com see shift towards sustainable travel
stats