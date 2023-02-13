Pixabay

Airlines must prepare themselves for stricter environmental regulations within the European Union.

According to the plan of the European Union, there will be no more free CO2 certificates in the future. Airlines will have to raise their fares noticeably. A decline in transfer passengers is expected at European hubs.

The era of super-cheap flights is finally over. Air travellers will have to expect higher fares due to stricter EU regulations to combat climate change.Airlines are to be obliged to buy enough certificates to cover the pollution they cause under the emissions trading scheme.