FVW Medien/HMJ

Still well below pre-pandemic traffic: international arrivals hall in New York JFK Airport on a weekday in March 2022.

Since the opening of the border in November 2021, the USA has registered a jump in demand from Europe, as expected. However, the preliminary entry figures for the first quarter of 2022 also show that the trees are not (yet) growing to the sky – not even from Germany.#/A