  1. Home
  2. International
Entry statistics first quarter

German visitor totals to US still well below 2019 level

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 12. April 2022
Still well below pre-pandemic traffic: international arrivals hall in New York JFK Airport on a weekday in March 2022.
FVW Medien/HMJ
Still well below pre-pandemic traffic: international arrivals hall in New York JFK Airport on a weekday in March 2022.

Since the opening of the border in November 2021, the USA has registered a jump in demand from Europe, as expected. However, the preliminary entry figures for the first quarter of 2022 also show that the trees are not (yet) growing to the sky – not even from Germany.#/A

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
ITB PK TUI Baumert Kluske FVW Medien/RIM
Optimism despite Ukraine crisis

TUI forecasts continued strong summer business
Thorsten Lettnin United Airlines United Airlines
Sales Director Thorsten Lettnin

"Germany is United's most important market in Europe"
stats