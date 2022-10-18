DRV/Kautz

At the DRV conference, Economics Minister Robert Habeck emphasised the importance of tourism in connecting people.

Tourism will not come through the economic crisis unscathed. At the Capital Congress of the German Travel Association (DRV), Economics Minister Robert Habeck promised that the government would not leave the companies alone. Because travel promotes cosmopolitanism and tolerance.

Tourism will not come through the economic crisis unscathed. At the Capital Congress of the German Travel Association (DRV), Economics Minister Robert Habeck promised that the government would not leave the companies alone. Because travel promotes cosmopolitanism and toleranc