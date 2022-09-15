  1. Home
  2. International
Energy crisis

Travel industry offers long-stay winter packages

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 15. September 2022
Winter sun instead of energy price worries: Destinations in the Mediterranean attract long-stay visitors with low-priced offers.
Pixabay
Winter sun instead of energy price worries: Destinations in the Mediterranean attract long-stay visitors with low-priced offers.

Elderly people in Germany worried about soaring energy costs this winter will be given the option of inexpensive long-stay holidays in warm destinations instead. Tour operators, travel agents and destinations are teaming up to create special packages for senior citizens

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Hurghada-Marina-1500 iStockphoto
Travel specialist for best agers

Trendtours expands sun destinations in winter
Masai Mara Kenia Pixabay
Winter 2022/23

Alltours adds Cape Verde and Kenya
Ralph-Schiller---FTI-FEB-2022 - klein FTI
Winter programme 2022/23

FTI builds on the comeback of the package tour
stats