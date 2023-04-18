David Vasicek

New head of the Volume Tour Operating division at the Hotelplan Group: Torge Petersen.

Since September, Katja Altmann has been the interim head of Volume Tour Operating at the Hotelplan Group. Now, the Swiss company has found a new person in charge of the beach holiday, city break and self-guided travel business.

As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Torge Petersen will head the Volume Tour Operating division at the Hotelplan Group as of 1 July. He will be responsi