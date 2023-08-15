The Eurowings Discover airline brand will soon be history. The Lufthansa subsidiary is to fly under the Discover Airlines brand in the future. Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof welcomes this.

Closer to its parent Lufthansa

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings Discover is due for a brand change in the short term. In the future, it is to fly as Discover Airlines. The corresponding brand rights have long since been securitized.Jens Bischof, head of Eurowings, welcomes the move. He said it was a good decision for the airline to change its name to Discover Airlines. This will make the difference much clearer for customers in the future. In the past, there had been frequent confusion between the two LH Group companies. Eurowings Discover customers sought advice and assistance from Eurowings and vice versa. The airlines have been operating separately for two years and also use different booking systems.In the founding phase of Eurowings Discover – during the pandemic – it made sense to work with the Eurowings brand in the name. At that time, the funds for an elaborate brand development were not available. Now the time is ripe, and it will be clearer in the future who is responsible for which flights, Bischof told media representatives. However, he wants to leave the official announcement of the new brand to Eurowings Discover CEO Bernd Bauer.As is already known, the name change is intended to bring Discover, which operates out of Frankfurt and Munich, closer to its parent Lufthansa. Lufthansa also feeds Discover intercontinental jets with feeder traffic. Eurowings, on the other hand, flies point-to-point traffic away from the hubs and with a focus on Europe. It also works with low-cost carriers' technical systems.A spokeswoman for Eurowings Discover would not confirm the renaming, according to dpa. However, as reported, the company already registered the Discover Airlines name with the German Patent and Trademark Office in early July. As fvw|TravelTalk has learned from company sources, Eurowings Discover intends to make the renaming public in the next few weeks.