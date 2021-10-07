Lufthansa Crew

Some airlines want to take off only with vaccinated staff. Since there is no compulsory vaccination in Germany, the question arises whether companies are allowed to require this of their staff.

„The legal situation is tricky because there is no case law on this yet and most lawyers have never taken a look at the Infection Protection Act before Corona.“ Tobias Ehlen, professor of business law at the University of Worms

Tricky legal situation

Compulsory vaccination in the employment contract?

Is it allowed to ask about vaccination status?

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu From Frankfurt and Munich Lufthansa offers 130 additional flights

Dismissal for employees without vaccination?

„The employer must basically check whether a vaccination refuser can be employed elsewhere, for example in the office.“ Tobias Ehlen, professor of business law at the University of Worms

Works agreement to regulate it

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu Vaccinated travellers only US to lift entry restrictions in November

Good employers don't have to threaten

The list of airlines that only want to fly with vaccinated crews is getting longer and longer. Qantas, United Airlines and the Swiss Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss have already introduced compulsory vaccination for their cabin crew. The airlines feel the need for action because destinations such as the USA, Hong Kong, Thailand, Norway, Malta or Slovakia only allow vaccinated people into the country or require a 14-day quarantine. And more countries are being added almost daily.Lufthansa sees itself increasingly in a tight spot: the airline no longer considers smooth international flight operations feasible in the future without mandatory Corona vaccination for the crew."Lufthansa will do everything it can to work towards a complete vaccination of the crews," says a company spokesman. The awkwardly worded sentence suggests: it is not that simple in Germany.Tobias Ehlen, professor of business law at the University of Worms in the tourism department, advises Germany's business travel association VDR on these issues. This is because internationally active companies face the same questions as airlines when it comes to their business travellers."The legal situation is tricky because there is no case law on this yet and most lawyers have never taken a look at the Infection Protection Act before Corona," says Ehlen. "Of course, the easiest thing for employers would be for the legislature to make vaccination generally compulsory."But that is not the case in Germany, and the experts do not expect it to happen. Because a general compulsion to vaccinate would violate the right to physical integrity from Article 2 of the Basic Law.According to the experts, compulsory vaccination may not be introduced through the back door of an employment contract or collective agreement. According to Ehlen, this is also opposed by the Basic Law: "The employer's interest in a smooth process and the maintenance of operations must be weighed against the general right of personality (Article 2 of the Basic Law) and the right to physical integrity."One does not have to be a lawyer to see that the right to physical integrity prevails in this case. Whether an employer in Germany may introduce compulsory vaccination can therefore be answered quite clearly with "No".Therefore, the current discussion primarily revolves around the circumstances under which companies are allowed to ask employees at all whether they have been vaccinated or have recovered.Vaccination and convalescence status are highly sensitive health data that are none of the employer's business. In Germany, data protection laws prohibit such enquiries. However, exceptions are regulated in the Infection Protection Act, which primarily refer to health professions that work with particularly vulnerable groups of people."However, if, for example, a country requires vaccination protection for people entering the country, the employer must ask about it out of a duty of care and cannot, for example, let the pilot fly somewhere where he will be turned away at the border," explains legal expert Ehlen."In the case of destinations that require mandatory vaccinations, the assigned crews commit themselves in advance to fulfilling all necessary entry requirements," explains a Lufthansa spokesperson.Since such and similar cases now affect many employers, demands from the business community are becoming louder and louder that employers be granted the right to ask questions so that they can adjust their occupational health protection accordingly.The exceptions in the Infection Protection Act have just been extended so that they apply, for example, to communal facilities such as day-care centres, prisons or mass accommodation.In Switzerland, the regulations are much more employer-friendly. The Swiss LH subsidiary Swiss wants to terminate cabin staff who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In Germany, according to expert Ehlen, only a person-related dismissal would be considered for such a step. This means that the employee lacks a prerequisite to perform the job.A classic example: a motor vehicle driver loses his driving licence. "That's where it comes down to it," says Ehlen. "The employer must basically check whether a vaccination refuser can be employed elsewhere, for example in the office."If a sales employee is responsible for the Hong Kong market, she must be vaccinated if she wants to continue visiting her business partners. If this employee refuses the vaccination, the employer must check whether she can work from Germany or be deployed in another area.Stefan Schwerthelm, head of collective bargaining policy and public relations at the flight attendants' union UFO, assumes that according to the current legal situation, no crew member may be dismissed because of a lack of vaccination protection.Employees can continue to fly on inner-European routes. According to legal expert Ehlen, an agreement to this effect is subject to approval in any case and can only be decided with the works' council.It is also a question of what retraining may be necessary, because air transport in particular is subject to extremely strict regulations. There are personnel who are only authorized to fly certain types of aircraft. In fact, it would hardly be possible to transfer flying staff to ground staff, as this would be tantamount to dismissal with notice.Lufthansa is now reportedly taking this route via a company agreement. "It is to be regulated there whether Lufthansa may ask about the vaccination status of crew members at all and under what circumstances on a voluntary basis," explains Stefan Schwerthelm of the trade union UFO.It is particularly difficult to guarantee data protection for the vaccination status. Not every department within the company is allowed to have access to this information. Opponents of vaccination must also be protected under labour law, and they are just as represented among 20,000 flight attendants as in the rest of the population.Lufthansa is not entirely unfamiliar with the issue. There is already a "company agreement on yellow fever," for example, but it is now outdated. Because for many years now, no one can sign a flying contract with Lufthansa who has not already been vaccinated against yellow fever in advance. That is probably looking to the future: because that will certainly apply accordingly to the Corona vaccination at some point.Many employers would rather have their workforce vaccinated sooner rather than later, or at least ask who has already been vaccinated. This is understandable, because it would allow them to quickly get back to their real business. But this is precisely the argument that is out of the question. When it comes to the health of employees, data protection and the Basic Law draw a very thick line.The fact that the legislature enacted many bans during the pandemic was certainly unavoidable. But companies are not organs of state.In the relationship with valuable employees, it should be possible to find other means than coercion and threats of dismissal. My suggestion: motivation, persuasion, education. And last but not least: Incentives and financial incentives. Coercion should always be the very last resort.