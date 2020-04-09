FVW Medien/KH

FTI founder Dietmar Gunz, his wife Roula Jouny and shareholder Samih Sawiris at the opening of Design Plus Hotel Seya Beach in Turkey in 2019.

Samih Sawiris intends to take over a majority interest in FTI Group. The Egyptian investor is already a shareholder of the Munich-based tourism group and is involved in the financing package which was finalized last week.