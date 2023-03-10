  1. Home
  2. International
Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica

Minister calls for resilience fund for tourism

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 10. März 2023
Christian Wyrwa
Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett talking to fvw|TravelTalk at the stand at ITB.
Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett talking to fvw|TravelTalk at the stand at ITB.

Covid-19 is no longer an issue, but the travel industry remains vulnerable to external shocks. Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett advocates better crisis management and wants to strengthen the resilience of travel countries with a global fund.

Pandemic, was there something? The mood at the ITB was great, the crisis was over. But it is not that simple. In an interview with fvw|TravelTalk, Jam
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
fvw⁄TravelTalk Workshop Jamaika Christian Wyrwa
fvw|TravelTalk Workshop

Jamaica seeks more German visitors
stats