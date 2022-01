FVW Medien/HMJ

Another "victim" of the Omicron mutant: Saint Lucia is one of the 36 destinations reclassified as high-risk areas.

Last week, Germany had already designated 40 new high-risk areas because of the rapid spread of the Omicron mutant. Now 36 more follow, including popular holiday destinations such as Austria, Bulgaria and the Dominican Republic. Worldwide, the Covid-19 situation is coming