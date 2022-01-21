At the Copacabana: As the whole county, the popular destination in Brazil was now declared a high-risk area.
The German federal government is adding 19 countries to the list of high-risk areas. Already in the previous week, 36 were added, before that there were 40 new additions. This means that there are now only a few countries in the world that Germany does not warn about. Thi
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events