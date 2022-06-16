Jan-Timo Schaube

The participants of the Destination Forum of DRV and fvw|TravelTalk visited, among other attractions, the thousand-year-old rock tombs of Al-Ula.

German travel agents and tour operators got a rare chance to see how Saudi Arabia is aiming to put itself on the international tourism map in a big way with a unique mix of cultural heritage, modern urban settings and natural attractions. Some 80 travel professionals fr