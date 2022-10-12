  1. Home
Eastern Mediterranean drives German tourism comeback

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 12. Oktober 2022
Good prospects: Greece– here Nafplio on the Peleponnes – is currently one of the driving forces in the German source market.
The German tourism industry is heading back towards 2019 levels after a strong summer season marked by soaring bookings for Turkey and Greece, although the outlook for 2023 remains unclear, the German Travel Association (DRV) said ahead of this week's congress in Berlin.

