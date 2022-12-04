FVW Medien/KH

DRV President Norbert Fiebig opened the conference in Taghazout near Agadir.

"Are we sliding from one crisis into the next?" asked DRV President Norbert Fiebig at the conference of the German Travel Association in Morocco. For German travel agents and tour operators, the market research figures at least give hope for next year.

