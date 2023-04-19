Ambitious goals: Costa Koumis, Cyprus' new tourism minister, in an interview with fvw|TravelTalk editor Rabea Fieguth.
A broader tourism portfolio and a more diversified range of source markets – those are top of the strategic agenda for Cyprus as it aims to fill the big gap left by missing Russians and Ukrainians with more visitors from Germany and other Western European countries.
Before the war in Ukraine, the two sides in the conflict were important source markets for the Mediterranean island. About 30% of the four million t
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events