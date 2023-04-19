  1. Home
Cyprus looks west for more German tourists

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 19. April 2023
FVW Medien/ Wyrwa
Ambitious goals: Costa Koumis, Cyprus' new tourism minister, in an interview with fvw|TravelTalk editor Rabea Fieguth.
A broader tourism portfolio and a more diversified range of source markets – those are top of the strategic agenda for Cyprus as it aims to fill the big gap left by missing Russians and Ukrainians with more visitors from Germany and other Western European countries.

Before the war in Ukraine, the two sides in the conflict were important source markets for the Mediterranean island. About 30% of the four million t
