FVW Medien

On 12 May, FVW Medien will publish the new magazine "Meine Reise" ("My Trip") for the first time. Travel agencies in Germany can use this consumer magazine free of charge for their marketing and personalise the e-paper.

The first issue of "Meine Reise" will have 120 pages and cover all destinations and types of travel that are important for sales in the travel agency,