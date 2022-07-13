Lufthansa has been pushing direct and NDC bookings for years.
2015 Lufthansa introduced the Distribution Cost Charge (DCC) for bookings via reservation systems. Now the Group is changing the conditions – and in the future will differentiate the amount of the charges according to the GDS systems. A uniform DCC still applies reg
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events