The European Union wants to include aviation more strongly in emissions trading in order to make the EU climate neutral. The planned measures are controversial among airlines.

Within the framework of the so-called trilogue negotiations, the EU has agreed on changes in emissions trading for air transport. The German airline association BDL is critical. It fears distortions of competition at the expense of European carriers.

