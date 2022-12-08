  1. Home
Distortion of competition

Airline association criticises emissions trading decision

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 08. Dezember 2022
The European Union wants to include aviation more strongly in emissions trading in order to make the EU climate neutral. The planned measures are controversial among airlines.
The European Union wants to include aviation more strongly in emissions trading in order to make the EU climate neutral. The planned measures are controversial among airlines.

Within the framework of the so-called trilogue negotiations, the EU has agreed on changes in emissions trading for air transport. The German airline association BDL is critical. It fears distortions of competition at the expense of European carriers.

Within the framework of the so-called trilogue negotiations, the EU has agreed on changes in emissions trading for air transport. The German airline association BDL is critical. It fears distortions of competition at the expense of European carriers. The European Union w
