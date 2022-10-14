FVW Medien/KH

Under the chairmanship of TV presenter Sina Mainitz (ZDF), Mark Tantz (DER Touristik), Uta Martens (Amadeus), Thomas Bösl (RTK) and Ralph Schiller (FTI Group) discussed.

The question marks behind the economic development are a major topic at the Capital Congress of the German Travel Association (DRV). Nevertheless, tourism experts were optimistic for 2023 – things could not get worse than the pandemic.

The question marks behind the economic development are a major topic at the Capital Congress of the German Travel Association (DRV). Nevertheless, tourism experts were optimistic for 2023 – things could not get worse than the pandemic. Higher energy prices are maki