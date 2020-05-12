Encouraging, sustaining, inspiring: travel pros from across the globe support the video initiative spearheaded by Tobago.

"Together strong for the future": This is the slogan of a new initiative of travel trade magazines fvw and TravelTalk. In the series of videos powered by the Tobago Tourism Agency, tourism professionals from all over the world are sending encouraging messages to the travel trade.

Tobago beyond – Gemeinsam stark

Tobago beyond – Barbados

Tobago beyond – Curacao

"You're not alone," says Louis Lewis, CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency, in his video message to international travel trade partners addressing the challenges the global tourism industry is facing during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. "Together strong for the future" ("Gemeinsam stark für die Zukunft") is the motto of the communal action of Tobago and the German travel trade media publisher FVW. "There is still a lot of positivity arising out of those difficult times showcasing the resilience of the human spirit and our ability to find a silver lining in every dark cloud."Little by little, the Tobago video is followed by a series of moving image material from other destinations, hotel companies and tour operators from across the globe. At the start, Tobago is accompanied by other Caribbean tourism boards, including Barbados, Curaçao, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. Lewis expresses his hope "that these videos bring you a moment of happiness and inspire you to look to a brighter tomorrow."The initiative meets with a strong response: Among others, destinations such as Latin America, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta or Israel have submitted their video messages, but also exotic destinations such as Senegal, New Zealand, the Philippines are participating – even Miss Pacific Islands greeting the "travel trade family" from the rainforest of the South Pacific.This corresponds to the setting Louis Lewis chose for his video: The Tobago tourism chief delivers his message from a wild beach surrounded by lush tropical forest – consistent with Tobago's new brand message "Unspoilt, untouched, undiscovered". German travel trade professionals appreciate the video initiative: "Great idea", "gives me goose-pimples", "feels sooooo good" – these were among the first responses of fvw.de users.