German bookings for top holiday destinations fell more than 7% last month with only Hurghada and Fuerteventura bucking the general downward trend, the latest monthly booking figures from Amadeus show.

The 7.2% drop in package and online bookings through Amadeus systems for the top ten destinations follows a 3.7% drop in October (click on the interactive graphic to see previous months’ figures). The figure is also in line with overall bookings since January which were down by 7.4%, the travel reservations company said.

In November, bookings for the top destination Antalya dropped by 7.1% after a 9% fall the previous month. But the Turkish Riviera gateway airport remains the best-performing destination of the year to date with a slight 1% fall in bookings between January and November.

Second-placed Hurghada, which overtook Palma due to its role as a top winter sun destination, continued to grow with a 4.4% rise last month, although it is down by 7.2% over the first 11 months of this year. The much smaller Egyptian destination Marsa Alam slumped last month with a 40% drop in bookings compared to the same month last year.

Demand for Spain again weakened on the German market last month, according to the Amadeus figures. There was a double-digit decline for Palma (-16%) for the second consecutive month and the Majorcan capital was down by 11.1% from January to November inclusive.

In the Canaries, Fuerteventura (+5.6%) remained on the growth path, indicating better demand for winter sun holidays. But the other three main holiday islands all generated lower bookings: Las Palmas (-12.3%), Tenerife South (-6.2%) and Lanzarote (-7.3%).

Greece had another weak month in terms of German package and online bookings. Heraklion (-7.8%) and Rhodes (-2.8%) were both behind last year’s levels and are down by 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the first 11 months of this year, according to the Amadeus figures.

In terms of booking channels, online sales are generally performing better than travel agents for the top ten destinations, although both channels have lower sales than last year.

Bookings through German travel agencies fell by 8.8% last month and are showing an 11.7% cumulative fall since January. Online bookings declined by 4.3% last month but are only 2.9% lower over the first 11 months of this year.

However, travel agents continue to generate higher prices than online portals as they sell more full-priced package holidays. The average price of a booking for a top ten destination through a German travel agency last month was €999 per person compared to €734 for an online booking. The overall average was €870, according to the Amadeus figures.

Amadeus Leisure IT (formerly Traveltainment) claims to handle the bulk of offline (travel agency) and online bookings for tour operator holidays on the German market, making its booking figures a reliable indicator of demand trends.