  1. Home
  2. International
Destination São Paulo

Condor to return to Brazil in autumn

von Lena-Marie Lübker und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 16. Juni 2023
E. Uelitz
From Frankfurt Airport to São Paulo: Condor plans to resume flights to Brazil in October.
From Frankfurt Airport to São Paulo: Condor plans to resume flights to Brazil in October.

After a long break, German leisure Condor is apparently to fly to Brazil again this year. The holiday airline has secured slots in São Paulo. Non-stop services between Brazil and Germany are currently only offered by Lufthansa and Latam.

Condor itself has not offered any flights to the country on the Amazon for four years. This could change in the coming winter season. Thre
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Condor-COO Christian Schmitt Condor
COO interview

Condor renews long-haul fleet at top speed
Gerber_Peter_Brussels_Airlines Imago/Belga
New CEO

Peter Gerber to steer Condor into growth era
A-330 für Condor von SmartLynx Smartlynx
Passenger criticism

Condor ends cooperation with Smartlynx
stats