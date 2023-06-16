E. Uelitz

From Frankfurt Airport to São Paulo: Condor plans to resume flights to Brazil in October.

After a long break, German leisure Condor is apparently to fly to Brazil again this year. The holiday airline has secured slots in São Paulo. Non-stop services between Brazil and Germany are currently only offered by Lufthansa and Latam.

Condor itself has not offered any flights to the country on the Amazon for four years. This could change in the coming winter season. Thre