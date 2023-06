Kati Jurischka

FTI founder Dietmar Gunz, here with Khaled Jouni (left), CEO Rocket Uzbekistan, Klaus Hildebrandt (Editor-in-Chief fvw|TravelTalk) and Negina Mukhtarova (Executive Chairman Rocket Uzbekistan).

Samarkand plays an important role in the development of tourism in Uzbekistan. A new tourism complex with nine hotels alone has been built there. FTI founder Dietmar Gunz is active in the operation and marketing.

On behalf of the government, a private Uzbek investor has created the Silk Road Samarkand centre on the outskirts of the city, which opened in 2022. T