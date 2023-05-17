Kati Jurischka

On the final day of the Destination Forum in the capital Tashkent, the five travel agency groups presented their experiences on the different tours through Uzbekistan – one group showed itself in a typical Uzbek outfit with Norbert Fiebig (DRV) and Klaus Hildebrandt (fvw|TravelTalk).

Uzbekistan has big plans in tourism – and German travel agencies and tour operators are enthusiastic about the country at the Destination Forum in the capital Tashkent. A number of tour operators want to add the country to their programmes.

Uzbekistan is changing rapidly and has been opening up the country for business since 2017. Tourism – and Germany – plays an important role in this. "