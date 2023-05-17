  1. Home
  2. International
Destination Forum

Travel professionals see huge potential for Uzbekistan

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Mittwoch, 17. Mai 2023
Kati Jurischka
On the final day of the Destination Forum in the capital Tashkent, the five travel agency groups presented their experiences on the different tours through Uzbekistan – one group showed itself in a typical Uzbek outfit with Norbert Fiebig (DRV) and Klaus Hildebrandt (fvw|TravelTalk).
On the final day of the Destination Forum in the capital Tashkent, the five travel agency groups presented their experiences on the different tours through Uzbekistan – one group showed itself in a typical Uzbek outfit with Norbert Fiebig (DRV) and Klaus Hildebrandt (fvw|TravelTalk).

Uzbekistan has big plans in tourism – and German travel agencies and tour operators are enthusiastic about the country at the Destination Forum in the capital Tashkent. A number of tour operators want to add the country to their programmes.

Uzbekistan is changing rapidly and has been opening up the country for business since 2017. Tourism – and Germany – plays an important role in this. "
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Usbekistan Getty Images
Destination Forum

German travel professionals discover Uzbekistan
Vorbereitung Destination Forum Usbekistan FVW Medien/MK
Before the Destination Forum

Uzbekistan's strategy to start over in the German market
stats