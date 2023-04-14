  1. Home
  2. International
Destination Forum

German travel professionals discover Uzbekistan

von fvw|TravelTalk
Freitag, 14. April 2023
Getty Images
The magnificent mosques in Samarkand are one of the country's sights.
The magnificent mosques in Samarkand are one of the country's sights.

Uzbekistan is a popular destination for those interested in culture. But the Central Asian country also wants to attract holidaymakers with its nature. At the Destination Forum organised by DRV and fvw|TravelTalk in May, tourism professionals can get to know the country.

The historical treasures from the Muslim heyday along the historic Silk Road have always fascinated culture enthusiasts. But Uzbekistan is changing ra
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Vorbereitung Destination Forum Usbekistan FVW Medien/MK
Before the Destination Forum

Uzbekistan's strategy to start over in the German market
Desti Forum Saudi-Arabien 2022 Felsengrab Jan-Timo Schaube
DRV fvw|TravelTalk Destination Forum

Saudi Arabia wants to attract 100 million tourists
JEV mit Moez Belhassine, Tourismusminister Tunesien Discover Tunisia
fvw|TravelTalk interview

Tunisia diversifies for tourism comeback on German market
stats