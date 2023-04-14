Getty Images

The magnificent mosques in Samarkand are one of the country's sights.

Uzbekistan is a popular destination for those interested in culture. But the Central Asian country also wants to attract holidaymakers with its nature. At the Destination Forum organised by DRV and fvw|TravelTalk in May, tourism professionals can get to know the country.

The historical treasures from the Muslim heyday along the historic Silk Road have always fascinated culture enthusiasts. But Uzbekistan is changing ra