Not just sun & fun: Tunisia has much more to offer than classic beach destinations.
"Feel the magic of the south" – this is the motto of a discovery trip to Tunisia organised by the German Travel Association (DRV) and fvw|TravelTalk in cooperation with the Tunisian Tourist Office. From 6 to 11 May 2022, tourism professionals will have the opportuni
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events