One of the tour stops of Destination Forum Saudi-Arabia: Al Ula was named the first Saudi World Heritage Site.
"Saudi – welcome to Arabia!" Under this motto, the German Travel Association (DRV) and fvw|TravelTalk are organising a discovery trip to Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Saudi Tourist Board. Those who would like to take part can apply now. Saudi Arabia is pushing in
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events