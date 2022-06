Travel Manitoba/Destination Canada

Why not go to Nopiming Provincial Park in Manitoba in autumn, for example? In a fvw|TravelTalk interview, Canada promoters Barbara Ackermann and Rupert Peters name alternatives to the heavily booked travel times and regions.

Is it still possible to book a holiday in Canada this year? Where are there free capacities? And what trends in marketing and demand does Destination Canada expect? Barbara Ackermann, Director Germany, and Rupert Peters, Director Europe, provide the answers. How does Dest