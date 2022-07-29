  1. Home
  2. International
Despite numerous cancellations

Lufthansa promises 99% of holiday flights will take place

von Oliver Graue
Freitag, 29. Juli 2022
Hardly any cancellations of holiday flights? Lufthansa promises to take off from Munich largely on schedule.
Lufthansa
Hardly any cancellations of holiday flights? Lufthansa promises to take off from Munich largely on schedule.

After weeks of chaos at the airports and numerous flight cancellations, Germany's largest airline has some positive news in store: virtually no further holiday flights are to be cancelled in the near future, says Stefan Kreuzpaintner, Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa.#/A

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Lufthansa Maschine am Finger Flughafen München FVW Medien/HMJ
Lufthansa under pressure

Trade union calls for one-day warning strike
Jens Bischof, CEO Eurowings, ernst Eurowings
Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof

"In 2023 we must not disappoint the guests"
Flughafen Hamburg Terminal 2 Sonntagmorgen leer FVW Medien/HMJ
Eight German airports affected

Union calls for all-day warning strike
stats