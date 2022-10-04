  1. Home
Despite anticipated recession

Sixt expects car rental prices to remain high

Dienstag, 04. Oktober 2022
Good outlook for Sixt: The mobility provider doesn't expect any rate decline for rental cars.
Mobility service provider Siyt is confident despite the generally expected recession and assumes a stable development. According to Chief Financial Officer Kai Andrejewski, the company expects a permanently higher price level for rental cars.

