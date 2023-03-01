Ameropa

New head of DER Touristik Suisse: Stephanie Schulze zur Wiesch.

Dieter Zümpel is retiring and relinquishing his post as CEO of Swiss tour operator DER Touristik Suisse. He will be succeeded by an experienced German manager.

Stephanie Schulze zur Wiesch is giving up her post as CEO of Ameropa and moving up the career ladder. On 1 June, she will take over the management of