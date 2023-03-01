  1. Home
DER Touristik Switzerland

Successor to Dieter Zümpel comes from Ameropa

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Mittwoch, 01. März 2023
New head of DER Touristik Suisse: Stephanie Schulze zur Wiesch.
Ameropa
Dieter Zümpel is retiring and relinquishing his post as CEO of Swiss tour operator DER Touristik Suisse. He will be succeeded by an experienced German manager.

Stephanie Schulze zur Wiesch is giving up her post as CEO of Ameropa and moving up the career ladder. On 1 June, she will take over the management of
