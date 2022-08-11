  1. Home
  2. International
DER Touristik programme

Germans head for distant shores in winter 2022-23

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 11. August 2022
Dining under palm trees on Sunset Key in Florida: The USA is among the top five long-haul destinations for Germans in summer.
E. Uelitz
Dining under palm trees on Sunset Key in Florida: The USA is among the top five long-haul destinations for Germans in summer.

Bookings for long-haul holidays are taking off again in Germany, prompting DER Touristik to expand its portfolio for next winter while keeping prices largely stable despite the current surge in costs for tour operators and suppliers alike. With most of the world now ope

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Sieben-haengende-Taeer-Algarve E. Uelitz
Winter 2022/23

These are DER Touristik's top destinations for long stays
Ingo Burmester DER Touristik
Demand trends

Germans spend more on travel, book up-market offers
Mauritiius-Cap-Malheureux FVW Medien/HMJ
Sun destinations in demand

DER Touristik looks ahead to winter with confidence
stats