Recent bookings well above pre-pandemic level: Ingo Burmester, CEO DER Touristik for Central Europe.
Germans are clearly spending more on holidays this year, booking more up-market offers but also putting priority on value for money deals, according to surveys and sales data. The top priority for holidaymakers is value for money, a representative survey of 3,000 adults
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events