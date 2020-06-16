  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
  4. Dead calm continues: Frankfurt Airport passenger volumes remain at record low
Dead calm continues

Frankfurt Airport passenger volumes remain at record low

by Holger Jacobs
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
E-Mail Drucken

most read

  1. Sommer 2020

    Sun Express setzt Ägypten-Programm aus
  2. Pandemie-Geschehen (2)

    Bundesregierung stuft Türkei als Corona-Risikogebiet ein
  3. Trotz Pandemie

    In diese Länder können Deutsche wieder reisen
  4. Coronavirus (aktualisiert)

    In die meisten Länder kommen Deutsche schwerer
  5. fvw Vertriebsklima-Index Juni

    Reisebüros stecken weiter im Allzeittief fest
Shrinking hub: At Frankfurt Airport, all flight arrivals and departures are currently taking place in Terminal 1.
Fraport/Stefan Rebscher
Shrinking hub: At Frankfurt Airport, all flight arrivals and departures are currently taking place in Terminal 1.

Latest passenger figures at Frankfurt Airport reflect the devastating impact of the corona crisis: in mid-June, weekly volumes are still more than 90% lower than in the same period last week. But there are a few signs of hope.

Frankfurt Airport welcomed 109,376 passengers in the second week of June (June 8-14), a 92.8% decline compared to the same week last year, driven by travel restrictions and slumping demand in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the first easing of lockdown regulations in Germany, these were even less passengers than in the previous week when 111,823 people (–92.4%) were counted at Germany's largest airport after the long weekend with the Pentecost public holiday.

This corresponds to the trend in May 2020 when Frankfurt Airport counted 272,826 passengers, corresponding to a decline of 95.6% compared to May 2019. The overall drop for the first five months of 2020 amounted to 57.2%.

Some Fraport airports are closed

Fraport's airports worldwide have also been strongly affected by the corona crisis with a decrease of passenger numbers of between 89.5% and 99.9% in May as most of them were still subject to comprehensive restrictions on travel and some even remained under complete lockdowns imposed by local authorities. There was one signal of recovery though: Xi’an Airport in China experienced a significant recovery in May, serving 2.2 million passengers – "just" a 44.4% drop year-on-year.

And Fraport also reports another less depressing figure: cargo throughput (airfreight and airmail) at Frankfurt Airport contracted by only 13.6% to 160,502 metric tons im May – this is merely a result of lost belly freight capacity on passenger flights.

Themen
Frankfurt Germany Fraport China

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can purchase the rights of use for this article.
Print article

related news
Tats Reisebürospiegel Mai englisch
TATS figures

Travel bookings show thin silver lining in May
Easyjet, Flugzeug-Desinfekion
Summer schedule

Easyjet resumes Germany flights on July 1
Jens Bischof
Summer takeoff

Leisure airlines will relaunch holiday flights in June
stats