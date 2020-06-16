Shrinking hub: At Frankfurt Airport, all flight arrivals and departures are currently taking place in Terminal 1.
Latest passenger figures at Frankfurt Airport reflect the devastating impact of the corona crisis: in mid-June, weekly volumes are still more than 90% lower than in the same period last week. But there are a few signs of hope.
Frankfurt Airport welcomed 109,376 passengers in the second week of June (June 8-14), a 92.8% decline compared to the same week last year, driven by travel restrictions and slumping demand in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the first easing of lockdown regulations in Germany, these were even less passengers than in the previous week when 111,823 people (–92.4%) were counted at Germany's largest airport after the long weekend with the Pentecost public holiday.
This corresponds to the trend in May 2020 when Frankfurt Airport counted 272,826 passengers, corresponding to a decline of 95.6% compared to May 2019. The overall drop for the first five months of 2020 amounted to 57.2%.
Some Fraport airports are closed
Fraport's airports worldwide have also been strongly affected by the corona crisis with a decrease of passenger numbers of between 89.5% and 99.9% in May as most of them were still subject to comprehensive restrictions on travel and some even remained under complete lockdowns imposed by local authorities. There was one signal of recovery though: Xi’an Airport in China experienced a significant recovery in May, serving 2.2 million passengers – "just" a 44.4% drop year-on-year.
And Fraport also reports another less depressing figure: cargo throughput (airfreight and airmail) at Frankfurt Airport contracted by only 13.6% to 160,502 metric tons im May – this is merely a result of lost belly freight capacity on passenger flights.