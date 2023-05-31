TUI Deutschland

„A clear violation of the spirit and specific provisions of our agreement with the QTA“: Benjamin Jacobi, CCO of TUI Germany.

Two leading German tour operators, TUI and Schauinsland-Reisen, have cancelled their sales agreements with the country's largest travel agency network in protest at the RTK-FTI data-sharing scandal.

As reported, for eight years, leading agency consortium RTK, which has some 4,200 members, passed on to tour operator FTI detailed sales figures of