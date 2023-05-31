  1. Home
  2. International
Data-sharing scandal

TUI, Schauinsland quit RTK-led travel agency network

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2023
TUI Deutschland
„A clear violation of the spirit and specific provisions of our agreement with the QTA“: Benjamin Jacobi, CCO of TUI Germany.
„A clear violation of the spirit and specific provisions of our agreement with the QTA“: Benjamin Jacobi, CCO of TUI Germany.

Two leading German tour operators, TUI and Schauinsland-Reisen, have cancelled their sales agreements with the country's largest travel agency network in protest at the RTK-FTI data-sharing scandal.

As reported, for eight years, leading agency consortium RTK, which has some 4,200 members, passed on to tour operator FTI detailed sales figures of
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Norbert Fiebig DRV Kati Jurischka
RTK-FTI data-sharing scandal

DRV president demands "full investigation"
Ralph Schiller und Thomas Bösl RTK/FTI
RTK-FTI data-sharing

Tour operators considering steps in response
stats