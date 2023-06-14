  1. Home
Data-sharing scandal

Tour operators up pressure on RTK and QTA

von Paul Needham
Mittwoch, 14. Juni 2023
Schauinsland Reisen
"The relationship of trust with RTK is currently completely destroyed": Schauinsland's sales director Detlef Schroer.
The future of Germany's largest travel agency network QTA is being questioned as more tour operators terminate their cooperation in connection with the RTK-FTI data-sharing scandal.

After TUI and Schauinsland, which terminated their contracts with QTA with immediate effect, DER Touristik became the third leading tour operator to
