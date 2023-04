FVW Medien/HMJ

The cruise industry is once again striving towards old record figures. According to figures from the international cruise association Clia, a total of just under 1.9 million Germans took a sea voyage in 2022. Aida Cruises is the market leader.

According to figures from the Cruise Lines International Association, the international cruise industry association, the industry continues to recover. Northern Europe is the most popular cruising area.

The market figures now presented for Europe show that demand from the German market grew to almost 1.9 million passengers in 2022.Germany has thus mai