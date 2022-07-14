Airlines that do not exercise their flight rights at European airports - in this case Frankfurt Airport - to a sufficient extent risk losing them again more quickly in the future.
The rules on airlines' take-off and landing rights in Europe have been greatly relaxed since the start of the Corona pandemic. Now the EU Commission wants to return to the rules of origin. Iata does not think much of this. For an airline to be allowed to keep its take-off
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events