  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
  4. Crisis management: Don't panic travellers, tourism chiefs urge
Crisis management

Don't panic travellers, tourism chiefs urge

by Paul Needham
Friday, March 06, 2020
E-Mail Drucken

most read

  1. Aus Sorge vor Corona

    Thailand empfiehlt Urlaubern häusliche Quarantäne
  2. Coronavirus-Folgen (Update)

    Israel lässt Deutsche nicht mehr ins Land
  3. Covid-19

    Mehrere Corona-Fälle in Afrika bestätigt
  4. Coronavirus

    Dritter Fall auf Mallorca bestätigt
  5. Veranstalter, Airlines, Kreuzfahrt

    Corona-Krise: Alle Sonderstorni im Überblick
Venice is now suffering from 'undertourism' rather than overtourism.
Gettyimages
Venice is now suffering from 'undertourism' rather than overtourism.

Global tourism leaders are calling on governments and consumers not to panic and over-react to the coronavirus crisis as more and more destinations ban visitors from countries or areas affected by the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Israel has banned all visitors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland with effect from Friday unless they go into self-quarantine for 14 days. In the US, many travel agency customers are reportedly cancelling international trips to Europe (mostly Italy) and Asia.

Tourism chiefs in big destinations are preparing for the worst. Italy, for example, has been hard hit by cancellations, especially to Venice, Milan and other parts of the north. New York City fears a 26% drop in Chinese visits this year.  

The US Travel Association warned that inbound international travel could plummet 6% over the next six months. President and CEO Roger Dow said: “It’s important to keep in mind that the restrictions and warnings are highly specific to countries where there have been pronounced outbreaks. Right now, there is absolutely no official guidance that people need to be reconsidering travel in the U.S.”

In Europe, tour operators and travel agents called for “proportionate” measures to protect travellers. ECTAA president Pawel Niewiadomski said: “Travel restrictions going beyond what’s required to control the spread of the virus may cause unnecessary reductions of international travel.”

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can purchase the rights of use for this article.
Print article

stats