Crisis expert A3M takes stock

Travel affected by strikes, storms and social unrest

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 23. Dezember 2022
Many fires, less damage: Unlike in 2021, there have been less disastrous fires in Southern Europe in 2022. But the travel industry had to deal with more tropical storms than a year ago.
Unsplash/Matt Palmer
The Ukraine war has increasingly pushed Covid-19 out of the crisis headlines. But in addition to these two issues, there were many other dangers for travellers in 2022 – according to the analysis of A3M, a company specialising in crisis early warning.

