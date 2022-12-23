Many fires, less damage: Unlike in 2021, there have been less disastrous fires in Southern Europe in 2022. But the travel industry had to deal with more tropical storms than a year ago.
The Ukraine war has increasingly pushed Covid-19 out of the crisis headlines. But in addition to these two issues, there were many other dangers for travellers in 2022 – according to the analysis of A3M, a company specialising in crisis early warning.
The Ukraine war has increasingly pushed Covid-19 out of the crisis headlines. But in addition to these two issues, there were many other dangers for travellers in 2022 – according to the analysis of A3M, a company specialising in crisis early warning. Analysis
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events