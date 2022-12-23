Unsplash/Matt Palmer

Many fires, less damage: Unlike in 2021, there have been less disastrous fires in Southern Europe in 2022. But the travel industry had to deal with more tropical storms than a year ago.

The Ukraine war has increasingly pushed Covid-19 out of the crisis headlines. But in addition to these two issues, there were many other dangers for travellers in 2022 – according to the analysis of A3M, a company specialising in crisis early warning.

