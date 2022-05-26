Neither vaccinated nor recovered? Then you need a negative Covid-19 test result for entering Germany – but not for much longer.
Good news for the travel industry: the proof and testing requirements for entry into Germany will be relaxed. This is provided for in an amendment to the Coronavirus Entry Ordinance, which was passed by the Federal Cabinet. The current Omikron variant of the coronavirus c
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events