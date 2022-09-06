No more mask mandate on board? The German travel industry hopes for this further relaxation of Covid-19 regulations.
In Germany, there will apparently be changes to the new Covid-19 rules for the autumn. And they will have consequences for air travellers: As is already the case in other countries, the obligation to wear a mask on planes is to be dropped in Germany as well. The Covid-19
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events